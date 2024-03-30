Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA)’s 24.10-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s traded shares stood at 3.26 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.17, to imply an increase of 0.73% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The SNOA share’s 52-week high remains $1.52, putting it -794.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.12. The company has a valuation of $2.60M, with an average of 1.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.94 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) trade information

After registering a 0.73% upside in the last session, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1919, jumping 0.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.10%, and 16.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.82%. Short interest in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) saw shorts transact 0.12 million shares and set a 0.38 days time to cover.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) shares are -78.95% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.35% against 8.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.2 million.

SNOA Dividends

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s Major holders

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 1.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.95% of the shares at 1.98% float percentage. In total, 1.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Two Sigma Securities, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 52042.0 shares (or 1.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $55684.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 36214.0 shares, or about 0.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $38748.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 29083.0 shares. This is just over 0.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28210.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4975.0, or 0.10% of the shares, all valued at about 4825.0.