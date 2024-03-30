Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) -233.18% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML)’s traded shares stood at 1.58 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.96, to imply an increase of 6.58% or $0.8 in intraday trading. The SGML share’s 52-week high remains $43.18, putting it -233.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.46. The company has a valuation of $1.42B, with an average of 1.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) trade information

After registering a 6.58% upside in the last session, Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.14, jumping 6.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.94%, and -6.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -58.90%. Short interest in Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) saw shorts transact 10.4 million shares and set a 7.18 days time to cover.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sigma Lithium Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) shares are -60.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 103.09% against 1.30%.

SGML Dividends

Sigma Lithium Corporation has its next earnings report out on April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sigma Lithium Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML)’s Major holders

Sigma Lithium Corporation insiders hold 7.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.55% of the shares at 80.25% float percentage. In total, 74.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nucleo Capital Ltda.. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 3.0 million shares (or 2.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $38.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Frontier Capital Management Company LLC with 2.26 million shares, or about 2.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $29.27 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds roughly 0.63 million shares. This is just over 0.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.59 million, or 0.53% of the shares, all valued at about 7.59 million.