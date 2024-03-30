Should You Expect Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK) To Recover From Its 72.55% Gain From Highs?

Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s traded shares stood at 43.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.51, to imply a decrease of -14.86% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The OTRK share’s 52-week high remains $4.08, putting it -700.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $13.96M, with an average of 37.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK) trade information

After registering a -14.86% downside in the last session, Ontrak Inc (OTRK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0700, dropping -14.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 94.85%, and 179.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.33%. Short interest in Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK) saw shorts transact 54480.0 shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

Ontrak Inc (OTRK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ontrak Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ontrak Inc (OTRK) shares are -42.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 69.70% against 15.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -82.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.51 million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.33 million and $5.26 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

OTRK Dividends

Ontrak Inc has its next earnings report out between March 13 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ontrak Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s Major holders

Ontrak Inc insiders hold 72.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.04% of the shares at 47.92% float percentage. In total, 13.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 2.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 20039.0 shares, or about 0.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $56750.0.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ontrak Inc (OTRK) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.11 million shares. This is just over 2.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20310.0, or 0.41% of the shares, all valued at about 57517.0.