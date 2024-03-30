Should You Expect Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) To Recover From Its -16.67% Drop From Highs?

Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s traded shares stood at 79.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.12, to imply a decrease of -29.29% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The AKAN share’s 52-week high remains $2.70, putting it -2150.0% down since that peak but still an impressive -16.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $0.99M, with an average of 9.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 850.62K shares over the past 3 months.

Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information

After registering a -29.29% downside in the last session, Akanda Corp (AKAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2700, dropping -29.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -44.21%, and -56.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -73.53%. Short interest in Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) saw shorts transact 81410.0 shares and set a 0.1 days time to cover.

AKAN Dividends

Akanda Corp has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Akanda Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s Major holders

Akanda Corp insiders hold 21.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.50% of the shares at 0.63% float percentage. In total, 0.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Two Sigma Securities, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13997.0 shares (or 0.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10357.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 13801.0 shares, or about 0.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $10212.0.