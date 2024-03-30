Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN) After -6.62% Decline From High?

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN)’s traded shares stood at 1.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.39, to imply a decrease of -0.39% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The DYN share’s 52-week high remains $30.27, putting it -6.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.40. The company has a valuation of $2.30B, with an average of 1.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) trade information

After registering a -0.39% downside in the last session, Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.80, dropping -0.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.71%, and 13.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 113.46%. Short interest in Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) saw shorts transact 6.82 million shares and set a 3.94 days time to cover.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dyne Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) shares are 230.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.23% against 8.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -2.60% this quarter before jumping 25.90% for the next one.

DYN Dividends

Dyne Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out on March 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dyne Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN)’s Major holders

Dyne Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 0.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.20% of the shares at 87.03% float percentage. In total, 86.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.89 million shares (or 16.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $111.21 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is MPM Asset Management, LLC with 4.95 million shares, or about 8.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $55.7 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.45 million shares. This is just over 2.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.99 million, or 1.62% of the shares, all valued at about 11.26 million.