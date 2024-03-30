Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX) After -17.15% Decline From High?

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s traded shares stood at 3.9 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.17, to imply a decrease of -8.19% or -$0.64 in intraday trading. The ANNX share’s 52-week high remains $8.40, putting it -17.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 78.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.57. The company has a valuation of $561.70M, with an average of 3.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) trade information

After registering a -8.19% downside in the last session, Annexon Inc (ANNX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.40, dropping -8.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.73%, and 30.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.93%. Short interest in Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) saw shorts transact 2.49 million shares and set a 1.38 days time to cover.

Annexon Inc (ANNX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Annexon Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Annexon Inc (ANNX) shares are 202.53% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.38% against 13.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 30.80% this quarter before jumping 19.10% for the next one.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -29.69% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 13.88% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 38.60% annually.

ANNX Dividends

Annexon Inc has its next earnings report out between May 06 and May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Annexon Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s Major holders

Annexon Inc insiders hold 0.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.36% of the shares at 95.84% float percentage. In total, 95.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 9.69 million shares (or 12.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $69.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC with 8.06 million shares, or about 10.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $57.8 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Annexon Inc (ANNX) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 1.81 million shares. This is just over 2.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.0 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.34 million, or 1.71% of the shares, all valued at about 9.61 million.