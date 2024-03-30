Should Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) Rally After -28.66% Drop From High?

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s traded shares stood at 9.06 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.64, to imply a decrease of -7.87% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The OCGN share’s 52-week high remains $2.11, putting it -28.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.34. The company has a valuation of $420.66M, with an average of 17.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

After registering a -7.87% downside in the last session, Ocugen Inc (OCGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.1050, dropping -7.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.39%, and 74.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 185.22%. Short interest in Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) saw shorts transact 35.4 million shares and set a 3.52 days time to cover.

Ocugen Inc (OCGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ocugen Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ocugen Inc (OCGN) shares are 303.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.68% against 13.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.00% this quarter before jumping 14.30% for the next one.

OCGN Dividends

Ocugen Inc has its next earnings report out between April 01 and April 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ocugen Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Major holders

Ocugen Inc insiders hold 1.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.34% of the shares at 10.49% float percentage. In total, 10.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.81 million shares (or 4.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Luminus Management, LLC with 4.08 million shares, or about 1.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.22 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ocugen Inc (OCGN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 7.6 million shares. This is just over 2.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.06 million, or 1.19% of the shares, all valued at about 1.66 million.