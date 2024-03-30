Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB) Has Fallen -792.21% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s traded shares stood at 3.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.77, to imply a decrease of -0.78% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The MCRB share’s 52-week high remains $6.87, putting it -792.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.73. The company has a valuation of $116.90M, with an average of 3.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.67 million shares over the past 3 months.

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) trade information

After registering a -0.78% downside in the last session, Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8200, dropping -0.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.67%, and -32.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.71%. Short interest in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) saw shorts transact 18.4 million shares and set a 3.79 days time to cover.

Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Seres Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) shares are -67.61% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -29.21% against 13.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.40% this quarter before falling -186.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -98.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $250k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $250k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.38 million and $126.47 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -81.90% before dropping -99.80% in the following quarter.

MCRB Dividends

Seres Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Seres Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s Major holders

Seres Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 5.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.48% of the shares at 63.06% float percentage. In total, 59.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Flagship Pioneering Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 23.12 million shares (or 18.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $110.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 19.19 million shares, or about 14.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $91.9 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund holds roughly 11.07 million shares. This is just over 8.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $53.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.52 million, or 5.08% of the shares, all valued at about 22.48 million.