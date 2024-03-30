SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU): Can A Stock Be 65.82% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU)’s traded shares stood at 1.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.73, to imply an increase of 3.67% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The ICU share’s 52-week high remains $2.50, putting it -242.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 78.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.16. The company has a valuation of $47.83M, with an average of 2.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information

After registering a 3.67% upside in the last session, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8150, jumping 3.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.07%, and 12.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 65.82%. Short interest in SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) saw shorts transact 3.24 million shares and set a 0.36 days time to cover.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $150k.

ICU Dividends

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp has its next earnings report out between April 01 and April 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SeaStar Medical Holding Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU)’s Major holders

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp insiders hold 17.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.43% of the shares at 1.73% float percentage. In total, 1.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.35 million shares (or 1.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Securities, LLC with 55375.0 shares, or about 0.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $28795.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 12405.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6450.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9979.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 5189.0.