Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s 9.29% Gain

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA)’s traded shares stood at 1.26 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.00. The SANA share’s 52-week high remains $12.00, putting it -20.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.74. The company has a valuation of $2.20B, with an average of 1.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.12. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.29%, and -6.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 145.10%. Short interest in Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) saw shorts transact 24.68 million shares and set a 9.36 days time to cover.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sana Biotechnology Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) shares are 151.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 36.81% against 13.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.60% this quarter before jumping 49.20% for the next one.

SANA Dividends

Sana Biotechnology Inc has its next earnings report out between May 06 and May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sana Biotechnology Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA)’s Major holders

Sana Biotechnology Inc insiders hold 9.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.34% of the shares at 87.56% float percentage. In total, 79.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Flagship Pioneering Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 33.29 million shares (or 16.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $198.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 16.64 million shares, or about 8.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $99.2 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.97 million shares. This is just over 1.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.89 million, or 1.47% of the shares, all valued at about 15.48 million.