Quhuo Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QH) Down -59.59% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Quhuo Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QH)’s traded shares stood at 4.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.59, to imply an increase of 3.75% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The QH share’s 52-week high remains $5.40, putting it -815.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.33. The company has a valuation of $2.89M, with an average of 1.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 209.62K shares over the past 3 months.

Quhuo Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QH) trade information

After registering a 3.75% upside in the last session, Quhuo Ltd ADR (QH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3400, jumping 3.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -52.28%, and -49.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -59.59%. Short interest in Quhuo Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QH) saw shorts transact 9000.0 shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.

QH Dividends

Quhuo Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out on April 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Quhuo Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Quhuo Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QH)’s Major holders

Quhuo Ltd ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.53% of the shares at 17.53% float percentage. In total, 17.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Acadian Asset Management. LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 5595.0 shares (or 0.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3323.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 3000.0 shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1782.0.

Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 348.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $206.0