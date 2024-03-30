Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) Fell -82.83% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT)’s traded shares stood at 1.76 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.99, to imply a decrease of -2.93% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The QUBT share’s 52-week high remains $1.81, putting it -82.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.63. The company has a valuation of $74.36M, with an average of 2.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) trade information

After registering a -2.93% downside in the last session, Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1900, dropping -2.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.90%, and 17.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.43%. Short interest in Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) saw shorts transact 3.38 million shares and set a 1.44 days time to cover.

Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 196.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $100k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $200k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2k and $120k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4,900.00% before jumping 66.70% in the following quarter.

QUBT Dividends

Quantum Computing Inc has its next earnings report out between April 01 and April 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Quantum Computing Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT)’s Major holders

Quantum Computing Inc insiders hold 37.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.29% of the shares at 6.88% float percentage. In total, 4.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.21 million shares (or 4.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.38 million shares, or about 1.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.45 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.88 million shares. This is just over 3.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.3 million, or 1.04% of the shares, all valued at about 0.36 million.