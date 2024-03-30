Qilian International Holding Group ltd (NASDAQ: QLI) Stocks Fall -10.57% YTD; What Next For It?

Qilian International Holding Group ltd (NASDAQ:QLI)’s traded shares stood at 2.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.69, to imply an increase of 13.08% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The QLI share’s 52-week high remains $1.35, putting it -95.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $24.66M, with an average of 0.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 39.10K shares over the past 3 months.

Qilian International Holding Group ltd (NASDAQ:QLI) trade information

After registering a 13.08% upside in the last session, Qilian International Holding Group ltd (QLI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6900, jumping 13.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.08%, and 68.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.57%. Short interest in Qilian International Holding Group ltd (NASDAQ:QLI) saw shorts transact 64640.0 shares and set a 0.91 days time to cover.

QLI Dividends

Qilian International Holding Group ltd has its next earnings report out between April 19 and April 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Qilian International Holding Group ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Qilian International Holding Group ltd (NASDAQ:QLI)’s Major holders

Qilian International Holding Group ltd insiders hold 77.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.08% of the shares at 0.36% float percentage. In total, 0.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 23641.0 shares (or 0.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20566.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 1794.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1560.0.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 23641.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21279.0