Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH) Up 88.4% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Rose 39.94% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s traded shares stood at 1.84 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.31, to imply an increase of 4.36% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The PRCH share’s 52-week high remains $4.30, putting it 0.23% up since that peak but still an impressive 88.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $420.66M, with an average of 1.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH) trade information

After registering a 4.36% upside in the last session, Porch Group Inc (PRCH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.46, jumping 4.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.29%, and 40.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.94%. Short interest in Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH) saw shorts transact 9.36 million shares and set a 4.19 days time to cover.

Porch Group Inc (PRCH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Porch Group Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Porch Group Inc (PRCH) shares are 458.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 40.29% against 19.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.20% this quarter before jumping 39.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $103.25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $115.74 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $87.37 million and $98.77 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.20% before jumping 17.20% in the following quarter.

PRCH Dividends

Porch Group Inc has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Porch Group Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.