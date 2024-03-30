Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2024, The Stock Is Down -27.85% Year-To-Date

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s traded shares stood at 4.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.28, to imply an increase of 4.11% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The WOOF share’s 52-week high remains $10.76, putting it -371.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.87. The company has a valuation of $612.16M, with an average of 5.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

After registering a 4.11% upside in the last session, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.31, jumping 4.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.15%, and -9.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.85%. Short interest in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) saw shorts transact 23.97 million shares and set a 5.92 days time to cover.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) shares are -40.31% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -33.33% against 3.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -200.00% this quarter before falling -133.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $1.52 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2024, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.52 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -25.03% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -164.25% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 48.80% annually.

WOOF Dividends

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc has its next earnings report out on March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc insiders hold 1.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 129.64% of the shares at 131.33% float percentage. In total, 129.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 59.77 million shares (or 25.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $531.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mackenzie Financial Corporation with 8.18 million shares, or about 3.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $72.77 million.

We also have Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 3.87 million shares. This is just over 1.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.98 million, or 1.30% of the shares, all valued at about 26.54 million.