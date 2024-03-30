Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) Is Worth A Gamble At $3.75

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB)’s traded shares stood at 6.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.75, to imply an increase of 0.81% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The PACB share’s 52-week high remains $14.55, putting it -288.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.45. The company has a valuation of $1.00B, with an average of 6.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB) trade information

After registering a 0.81% upside in the last session, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.89, jumping 0.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.34%, and -32.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -61.77%. Short interest in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB) saw shorts transact 45.57 million shares and set a 4.67 days time to cover.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pacific Biosciences of California Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) shares are -55.14% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 9.01% against 13.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.00% this quarter before jumping 7.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $50.26 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $57.03 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -9.76% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 14.46% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.00% annually.

PACB Dividends

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc has its next earnings report out between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB)’s Major holders

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc insiders hold 2.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.76% of the shares at 104.68% float percentage. In total, 101.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 29.82 million shares (or 11.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $249.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 23.13 million shares, or about 9.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $307.59 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 16.06 million shares. This is just over 6.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $134.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.56 million, or 4.61% of the shares, all valued at about 96.5 million.