Outlook Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ: OTLK) Stock Rises 27.43 Percent, But Further Upside Could Be On The Way

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s traded shares stood at 1.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.94, to imply an increase of 27.43% or $2.57 in intraday trading. The OTLK share’s 52-week high remains $40.60, putting it -240.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.00. The company has a valuation of $155.34M, with an average of 2.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 536.26K shares over the past 3 months.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

After registering a 27.43% upside in the last session, Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.70, jumping 27.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 69.60%, and 36.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 51.52%. Short interest in Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) saw shorts transact 0.79 million shares and set a 3.66 days time to cover.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Outlook Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) shares are 174.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 37.71% against 13.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -45.00% this quarter before jumping 45.00% for the next one.

OTLK Dividends

Outlook Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Outlook Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s Major holders

Outlook Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 36.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.88% of the shares at 10.89% float percentage. In total, 6.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.22 million shares (or 3.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 6.15 million shares, or about 2.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $10.7 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.61 million shares. This is just over 1.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.58 million, or 1.37% of the shares, all valued at about 0.82 million.