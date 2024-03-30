Ouster Inc (NYSE: OUST) Have Gained 3.52% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Ouster Inc (NYSE:OUST)’s traded shares stood at 5.69 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.94, to imply an increase of 18.51% or $1.24 in intraday trading. The OUST share’s 52-week high remains $8.60, putting it -8.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.21. The company has a valuation of $323.08M, with an average of 2.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 854.52K shares over the past 3 months.

Ouster Inc (NYSE:OUST) trade information

After registering a 18.51% upside in the last session, Ouster Inc (OUST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.24, jumping 18.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 54.47%, and 48.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.52%. Short interest in Ouster Inc (NYSE:OUST) saw shorts transact 4.4 million shares and set a 7.29 days time to cover.

Ouster Inc (OUST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ouster Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ouster Inc (OUST) shares are 58.80% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 41.94% against 0.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 87.20% this quarter before jumping 75.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $25.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $26.44 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $17.23 million and $19.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 45.20% before jumping 36.30% in the following quarter.

OUST Dividends

Ouster Inc has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ouster Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ouster Inc (NYSE:OUST)’s Major holders

Ouster Inc insiders hold 14.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.72% of the shares at 36.04% float percentage. In total, 30.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 2.16 million shares (or 5.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AIGH Capital Management LLC with 1.86 million shares, or about 4.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $14.75 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ouster Inc (OUST) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.86 million shares. This is just over 2.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.67 million, or 1.66% of the shares, all valued at about 5.35 million.