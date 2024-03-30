Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE: NUVB) Has Decreased By 126.09 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB)’s traded shares stood at 5.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.40. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.64, to imply a decrease of -8.31% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The NUVB share’s 52-week high remains $4.06, putting it -11.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.95. The company has a valuation of $797.34M, with an average of 3.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) trade information

After registering a -8.31% downside in the last session, Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.16, dropping -8.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 62.50%, and 84.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 141.06%. Short interest in Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) saw shorts transact 2.82 million shares and set a 3.45 days time to cover.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nuvation Bio Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) shares are 160.00% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2.86% against 13.00%.

NUVB Dividends

Nuvation Bio Inc has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nuvation Bio Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB)’s Major holders

Nuvation Bio Inc insiders hold 27.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.01% of the shares at 84.94% float percentage. In total, 62.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 32.67 million shares (or 14.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $58.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Omega Fund Management, Llc with 15.07 million shares, or about 6.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $27.13 million.

We also have Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Contrafund Inc holds roughly 8.68 million shares. This is just over 3.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.42 million, or 2.47% of the shares, all valued at about 8.89 million.