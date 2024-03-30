NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2024, The Stock Is Up 61.40% Year-To-Date

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR)’s traded shares stood at 10.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.10. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.31, to imply a decrease of -7.65% or -$0.44 in intraday trading. The SMR share’s 52-week high remains $11.21, putting it -111.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.81. The company has a valuation of $423.79M, with an average of 11.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.99 million shares over the past 3 months.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) trade information

After registering a -7.65% downside in the last session, NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.80, dropping -7.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.19%, and 65.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 61.40%. Short interest in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) saw shorts transact 15.1 million shares and set a 3.75 days time to cover.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NuScale Power Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) shares are 3.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 48.75% against 21.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 97.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $8.26 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.69 million.

SMR Dividends

NuScale Power Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NuScale Power Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR)’s Major holders

NuScale Power Corporation insiders hold 24.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.44% of the shares at 73.32% float percentage. In total, 55.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 5.66 million shares (or 7.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.7 million shares, or about 4.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $19.65 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF holds roughly 3.35 million shares. This is just over 4.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.0 million, or 2.51% of the shares, all valued at about 10.65 million.