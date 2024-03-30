Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s traded shares stood at 2.68 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.38, to imply an increase of 1.31% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The YTEN share’s 52-week high remains $3.29, putting it -765.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.18. The company has a valuation of $4.55M, with an average of 13.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) trade information

After registering a 1.31% upside in the last session, Yield10 Bioscience Inc (YTEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4477, jumping 1.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.56%, and 49.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 58.80%. Short interest in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) saw shorts transact 0.24 million shares and set a 0.98 days time to cover.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (YTEN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 55.20% this quarter before jumping 59.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -82.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $87k and $60k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 53.83% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 27.72% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.00% annually.

YTEN Dividends

Yield10 Bioscience Inc has its next earnings report out between March 12 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Yield10 Bioscience Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s Major holders

Yield10 Bioscience Inc insiders hold 18.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.10% of the shares at 6.28% float percentage. In total, 5.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cannell (Peter B.) & Company Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 4.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Armistice Capital, LLC with 0.22 million shares, or about 3.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.48 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Yield10 Bioscience Inc (YTEN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 65737.0 shares. This is just over 1.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 40451.0, or 0.66% of the shares, all valued at about 89801.0.