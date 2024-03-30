Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)’s traded shares stood at 16.99 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 6.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $61.96, to imply a decrease of -6.43% or -$4.26 in intraday trading. The DJT share’s 52-week high remains $79.38, putting it -28.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.40. The company has a valuation of $2.31B, with an average of 35.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) trade information

After registering a -6.43% downside in the last session, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 79.38, dropping -6.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 44.73%, and 37.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 254.06%.

DJT Dividends

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)’s Major holders

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. insiders hold 3.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.36% of the shares at 5.57% float percentage. In total, 5.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.61 million shares (or 2.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Atika Capital Management, LLC with 0.25 million shares, or about 0.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $4.37 million.

Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 17141.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.65 million