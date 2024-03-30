Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET)

Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET)’s traded shares stood at 1.0 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.09, to imply an increase of 2.41% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The TPET share’s 52-week high remains $3.00, putting it -3233.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.08. The company has a valuation of $3.14M, with an average of 0.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) trade information

After registering a 2.41% upside in the last session, Trio Petroleum Corp. (TPET) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1038, jumping 2.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.84%, and -17.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -72.57%. Short interest in Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) saw shorts transact 0.45 million shares and set a 0.27 days time to cover.

TPET Dividends

Trio Petroleum Corp. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Trio Petroleum Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET)’s Major holders

Trio Petroleum Corp. insiders hold 20.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.29% of the shares at 0.37% float percentage. In total, 0.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Walleye Capital LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC with 25000.0 shares, or about 0.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $41750.0.

Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Micro Cap ETF holds roughly 22014.0 shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14309.0