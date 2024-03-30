Now Is The Time To Build A Position In TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF)’s traded shares stood at 33.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.63, to imply a decrease of -2.59% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The WULF share’s 52-week high remains $4.04, putting it -53.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.70. The company has a valuation of $794.89M, with an average of 25.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 22.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) trade information

After registering a -2.59% downside in the last session, TeraWulf Inc (WULF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.93, dropping -2.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.50%, and 25.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.58%. Short interest in TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) saw shorts transact 37.69 million shares and set a 1.86 days time to cover.

TeraWulf Inc (WULF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TeraWulf Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TeraWulf Inc (WULF) shares are 108.73% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 137.14% against 11.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 100.00% this quarter before jumping 87.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 106.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $35.9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $29.68 million.

WULF Dividends

TeraWulf Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TeraWulf Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF)’s Major holders

TeraWulf Inc insiders hold 34.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.52% of the shares at 32.85% float percentage. In total, 21.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.83 million shares (or 3.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.12 million shares, or about 2.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $8.97 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TeraWulf Inc (WULF) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.94 million shares. This is just over 2.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.62 million, or 0.70% of the shares, all valued at about 2.84 million.