Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s traded shares stood at 1.25 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.67, to imply an increase of 7.28% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The SGMO share’s 52-week high remains $1.82, putting it -171.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.29. The company has a valuation of $136.50M, with an average of 2.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) trade information

After registering a 7.28% upside in the last session, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9250, jumping 7.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -30.93%, and -37.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.36%. Short interest in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) saw shorts transact 10.88 million shares and set a 3.52 days time to cover.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sangamo Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) shares are 11.83% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 8.47% against 13.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -275.00% this quarter before jumping 78.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -74.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $6.65 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.24 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $157.96 million and $14.83 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -95.80% before dropping -44.40% in the following quarter.

SGMO Dividends

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between March 12 and March 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s Major holders

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 9.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.79% of the shares at 48.36% float percentage. In total, 43.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wasatch Advisors LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.05 million shares (or 9.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 15.89 million shares, or about 8.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $20.66 million.

We also have Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund holds roughly 6.48 million shares. This is just over 3.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.44 million, or 2.51% of the shares, all valued at about 5.77 million.