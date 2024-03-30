Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s traded shares stood at 1.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.70, to imply an increase of 1.10% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The NRIX share’s 52-week high remains $16.11, putting it -9.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.22. The company has a valuation of $718.68M, with an average of 1.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 795.53K shares over the past 3 months.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NRIX) trade information

After registering a 1.10% upside in the last session, Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.36, jumping 1.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.90%, and 23.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.44%. Short interest in Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NRIX) saw shorts transact 6.41 million shares and set a 5.92 days time to cover.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nurix Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) shares are 76.68% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -23.02% against 13.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -6.70% this quarter before falling -84.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -10.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $16.64 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2024, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.23 million.

NRIX Dividends

Nurix Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nurix Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s Major holders

Nurix Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 2.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.59% of the shares at 101.29% float percentage. In total, 98.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.52 million shares (or 9.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $45.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 3.88 million shares, or about 8.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $38.78 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 2.57 million shares. This is just over 5.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.57 million, or 3.24% of the shares, all valued at about 15.7 million.