Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA)’s traded shares stood at 3.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.06, to imply a decrease of -17.35% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The MVLA share’s 52-week high remains $3.10, putting it -5066.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.06. The company has a valuation of $3.18M, with an average of 6.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) trade information

After registering a -17.35% downside in the last session, Movella Holdings Inc (MVLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1550, dropping -17.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -41.95%, and -84.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -89.69%. Short interest in Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) saw shorts transact 0.24 million shares and set a 0.25 days time to cover.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $8.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9 million.

MVLA Dividends

Movella Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Movella Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA)’s Major holders

Movella Holdings Inc insiders hold 18.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.86% of the shares at 52.28% float percentage. In total, 42.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Francisco Partners Management, LP. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 8.5 million shares (or 16.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is KPCB XIII Associates, LLC with 5.19 million shares, or about 10.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.32 million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Movella Holdings Inc (MVLA) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2023, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund holds roughly 1.62 million shares. This is just over 3.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.59 million, or 1.16% of the shares, all valued at about 36678.0.