Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s traded shares stood at 8.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.68, to imply an increase of 2.29% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The ESPR share’s 52-week high remains $3.34, putting it -24.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.70. The company has a valuation of $456.73M, with an average of 9.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

After registering a 2.29% upside in the last session, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.96, jumping 2.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.01%, and 4.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.37%. Short interest in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) saw shorts transact 17.67 million shares and set a 4.07 days time to cover.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Esperion Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) shares are 171.83% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 69.95% against 8.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 106.30% this quarter before jumping 54.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 127.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $84.51 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $42.53 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $24.33 million and $25.79 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 247.40% before jumping 64.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.09% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 80.93% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.90% annually.

ESPR Dividends

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s Major holders

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 0.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.69% of the shares at 42.03% float percentage. In total, 41.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wasatch Advisors LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.14 million shares (or 12.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Armistice Capital, LLC with 9.19 million shares, or about 8.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $12.78 million.

We also have Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 4.06 million shares. This is just over 3.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.6 million, or 3.36% of the shares, all valued at about 5.0 million.