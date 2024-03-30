Now Is The Time To Build A Position In ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s traded shares stood at 0.97 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.58, to imply a decrease of -29.29% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The NDRA share’s 52-week high remains $2.91, putting it -401.72% down since that peak but still an impressive -37.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.80. The company has a valuation of $6.40M, with an average of 0.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 132.17K shares over the past 3 months.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) trade information

After registering a -29.29% downside in the last session, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NDRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0000, dropping -29.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -38.28%, and -48.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -72.64%. Short interest in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) saw shorts transact 48450.0 shares and set a 0.28 days time to cover.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NDRA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 60.20% this quarter before jumping 16.30% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $100k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $100k.

NDRA Dividends

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc has its next earnings report out between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s Major holders

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc insiders hold 4.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.55% of the shares at 1.62% float percentage. In total, 1.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 58054.0 shares (or 0.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $81275.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 36701.0 shares, or about 0.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $51381.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NDRA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 25739.0 shares. This is just over 0.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36034.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9537.0, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about 14019.0.