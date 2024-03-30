Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s traded shares stood at 7.8 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.41, to imply an increase of 5.24% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The EXK share’s 52-week high remains $4.55, putting it -88.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.42. The company has a valuation of $481.25M, with an average of 5.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) trade information

After registering a 5.24% upside in the last session, Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.43, jumping 5.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.68%, and 66.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.34%. Short interest in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) saw shorts transact 10.06 million shares and set a 1.92 days time to cover.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Endeavour Silver Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) shares are 2.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 500.00% against 16.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -33.30% this quarter before jumping 300.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $54.89 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $55.22 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $55.46 million and $50.07 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.00% before jumping 10.30% in the following quarter.

EXK Dividends

Endeavour Silver Corp. has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s Major holders

Endeavour Silver Corp. insiders hold 0.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.42% of the shares at 32.62% float percentage. In total, 32.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 19.7 million shares (or 9.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $56.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 5.45 million shares, or about 2.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $21.15 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 10.19 million shares. This is just over 5.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.84 million, or 3.94% of the shares, all valued at about 19.06 million.