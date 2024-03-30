Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG)’s traded shares stood at 1.26 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.58. The DOUG share’s 52-week high remains $3.24, putting it -105.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.50. The company has a valuation of $144.63M, with an average of 1.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 822.64K shares over the past 3 months.

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) trade information

Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7400. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.60%, and -11.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.44%. Short interest in Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) saw shorts transact 0.99 million shares and set a 1.09 days time to cover.

Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Douglas Elliman Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG) shares are -29.15% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 126.00% against 8.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 73.90% this quarter before jumping 166.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $243.15 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $305.79 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $213.98 million and $242.06 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.60% before jumping 26.30% in the following quarter.

DOUG Dividends

Douglas Elliman Inc has its next earnings report out on March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Douglas Elliman Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG)’s Major holders

Douglas Elliman Inc insiders hold 20.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.08% of the shares at 66.72% float percentage. In total, 53.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.26 million shares (or 8.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.5 million shares, or about 6.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $12.21 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 4.22 million shares. This is just over 4.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.16 million, or 3.56% of the shares, all valued at about 6.98 million.