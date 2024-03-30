Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA)’s traded shares stood at 2.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.50. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.05, to imply a decrease of -2.38% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The DADA share’s 52-week high remains $8.92, putting it -335.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.36. The company has a valuation of $537.12M, with an average of 1.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

After registering a -2.38% downside in the last session, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.56, dropping -2.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.23%, and -4.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.25%. Short interest in Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) saw shorts transact 3.92 million shares and set a 1.71 days time to cover.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dada Nexus Ltd ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) shares are -52.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 144.44% against 16.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 140.00% this quarter before jumping 600.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $401.46 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $444.9 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $356.61 million and $383.14 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.60% before jumping 16.10% in the following quarter.

DADA Dividends

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dada Nexus Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR insiders hold 3.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.96% of the shares at 28.83% float percentage. In total, 27.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.49 million shares (or 4.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $61.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 9.31 million shares, or about 3.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $49.41 million.

We also have JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds roughly 3.31 million shares. This is just over 1.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.94 million, or 0.36% of the shares, all valued at about 6.26 million.