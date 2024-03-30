Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST)’s traded shares stood at 7.2 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.26, to imply an increase of 3.90% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The AQST share’s 52-week high remains $6.23, putting it -46.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 80.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.82. The company has a valuation of $383.27M, with an average of 4.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.97 million shares over the past 3 months.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) trade information

After registering a 3.90% upside in the last session, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.55, jumping 3.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.74%, and 16.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 110.89%. Short interest in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) saw shorts transact 2.32 million shares and set a 0.7 days time to cover.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aquestive Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) shares are 180.26% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -192.31% against 8.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -172.70% this quarter before jumping 10.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $12.46 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.53 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.13 million and $13.24 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.90% before dropping -5.40% in the following quarter.

AQST Dividends

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.