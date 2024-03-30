Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: NBY) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY)’s traded shares stood at 2.0 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.10, to imply a decrease of -5.86% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The NBY share’s 52-week high remains $1.95, putting it -1850.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.10. The company has a valuation of $3.15M, with an average of 2.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY) trade information

After registering a -5.86% downside in the last session, Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NBY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1500, dropping -5.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -23.69%, and -32.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.68%. Short interest in Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY) saw shorts transact 0.12 million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NBY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NBY) shares are -78.19% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 83.58% against 8.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 76.50% this quarter before jumping 84.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4 million.

NBY Dividends

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY)’s Major holders

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 0.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.95% of the shares at 3.97% float percentage. In total, 3.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 44923.0 shares (or 1.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33791.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with 11193.0 shares, or about 0.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $8419.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NBY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 9912.0 shares. This is just over 0.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7455.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3965.0, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about 2576.0.