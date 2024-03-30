Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) Is Worth Considering At $1.04

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s traded shares stood at 162.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.04, to imply an increase of 14.40% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The NKLA share’s 52-week high remains $3.71, putting it -256.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.52. The company has a valuation of $1.39B, with an average of 105.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 92.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

After registering a 14.40% upside in the last session, Nikola Corp (NKLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0800, jumping 14.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 60.00%, and 35.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.88%. Short interest in Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) saw shorts transact 252.38 million shares and set a 2.75 days time to cover.

Nikola Corp (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nikola Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nikola Corp (NKLA) shares are -33.33% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 46.84% against 11.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 65.40% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 373.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $13.35 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23.9 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.12 million and $15.43 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.10% before jumping 54.90% in the following quarter.

NKLA Dividends

Nikola Corp has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nikola Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

Nikola Corp insiders hold 7.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.55% of the shares at 36.25% float percentage. In total, 33.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 44.62 million shares (or 5.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $61.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 43.28 million shares, or about 5.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $59.72 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nikola Corp (NKLA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 20.23 million shares. This is just over 2.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.57 million, or 1.74% of the shares, all valued at about 16.01 million.