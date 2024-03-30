Nextcure Inc (NASDAQ: NXTC) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Nextcure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.23, to imply an increase of 15.25% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The NXTC share’s 52-week high remains $2.09, putting it 6.28% up since that peak but still an impressive 56.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.98. The company has a valuation of $62.22M, with an average of 0.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 235.99K shares over the past 3 months.

Nextcure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) trade information

After registering a 15.25% upside in the last session, Nextcure Inc (NXTC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.28, jumping 15.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 32.74%, and 39.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 95.61%. Short interest in Nextcure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) saw shorts transact 0.84 million shares and set a 2.62 days time to cover.

Nextcure Inc (NXTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nextcure Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nextcure Inc (NXTC) shares are 70.23% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.00% against 13.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.70% this quarter before jumping 35.90% for the next one.

NXTC Dividends

Nextcure Inc has its next earnings report out between March 05 and March 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nextcure Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nextcure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC)’s Major holders

Nextcure Inc insiders hold 8.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.13% of the shares at 47.32% float percentage. In total, 43.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.71 million shares (or 9.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with 2.67 million shares, or about 9.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $4.81 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nextcure Inc (NXTC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.53 million shares. This is just over 1.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.35 million, or 1.27% of the shares, all valued at about 0.61 million.