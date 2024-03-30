Nexalin Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NXL) Is 82.14% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Nexalin Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NXL)’s traded shares stood at 11.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 5.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.40, to imply an increase of 79.49% or $0.62 in intraday trading. The NXL share’s 52-week high remains $0.95, putting it 32.14% up since that peak but still an impressive 82.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $10.42M, with an average of 1.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 331.82K shares over the past 3 months.

Nexalin Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NXL) trade information

After registering a 79.49% upside in the last session, Nexalin Technology Inc (NXL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8999, jumping 79.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 213.90%, and 348.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 245.85%. Short interest in Nexalin Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NXL) saw shorts transact 0.16 million shares and set a 0.18 days time to cover.

NXL Dividends

Nexalin Technology Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nexalin Technology Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nexalin Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NXL)’s Major holders

Nexalin Technology Inc insiders hold 22.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.64% of the shares at 0.84% float percentage. In total, 0.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC). As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9062.0 shares (or 0.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8097.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 2000.0 shares, or about 0.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1787.0.