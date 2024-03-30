Mesoblast Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MESO): Can A Stock Be Up 127.73% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Mesoblast Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MESO)’s traded shares stood at 14.03 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.01, to imply an increase of 43.55% or $1.52 in intraday trading. The MESO share’s 52-week high remains $10.24, putting it -104.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.61. The company has a valuation of $571.14M, with an average of 8.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.59 million shares over the past 3 months.

Mesoblast Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MESO) trade information

After registering a 43.55% upside in the last session, Mesoblast Ltd ADR (MESO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.37, jumping 43.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 121.68%, and 139.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 127.73%. Short interest in Mesoblast Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MESO) saw shorts transact 0.51 million shares and set a 0.91 days time to cover.

Mesoblast Ltd ADR (MESO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mesoblast Ltd ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Mesoblast Ltd ADR (MESO) shares are 105.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 35.45% against 13.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -33.30% this quarter before falling -33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.70% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -7.89% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 5.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 48.80% annually.

MESO Dividends

Mesoblast Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mesoblast Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mesoblast Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MESO)’s Major holders

Mesoblast Ltd ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.73% of the shares at 0.73% float percentage. In total, 0.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Penbrook Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.28 million shares (or 0.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 0.16 million shares, or about 0.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.78 million.

We also have DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and Trust for Professional Managers-ActivePassive International Equity ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mesoblast Ltd ADR (MESO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2023, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio holds roughly 796.0 shares. This is just over 0.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3987.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3905.0, or 0.00% of the shares, all valued at about 19564.0.