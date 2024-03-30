MariaDB Plc (NYSE: MRDB) Has Decreased By -63.11 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

MariaDB Plc (NYSE:MRDB)’s traded shares stood at 5.93 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.45, to imply an increase of 2.51% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The MRDB share’s 52-week high remains $1.62, putting it -260.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.16. The company has a valuation of $30.49M, with an average of 4.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

MariaDB Plc (NYSE:MRDB) trade information

After registering a 2.51% upside in the last session, MariaDB Plc (MRDB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5195, jumping 2.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 123.21%, and 28.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 60.77%. Short interest in MariaDB Plc (NYSE:MRDB) saw shorts transact 0.32 million shares and set a 1.5 days time to cover.

MRDB Dividends

MariaDB Plc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MariaDB Plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MariaDB Plc (NYSE:MRDB)’s Major holders

MariaDB Plc insiders hold 43.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.99% of the shares at 51.64% float percentage. In total, 28.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Intel Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.28 million shares (or 9.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd with 4.56 million shares, or about 6.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.92 million.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MariaDB Plc (MRDB) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.12 million shares. This is just over 0.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.11 million, or 0.16% of the shares, all valued at about 92514.0.