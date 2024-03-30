Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) Is Up 3.67% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA)’s traded shares stood at 85.59 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 5.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.58, to imply an increase of 2.31% or $0.51 in intraday trading. The MARA share’s 52-week high remains $34.09, putting it -50.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.87. The company has a valuation of $6.38B, with an average of 58.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 84.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

After registering a 2.31% upside in the last session, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.65, jumping 2.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.67%, and -27.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.87%. Short interest in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) saw shorts transact 45.31 million shares and set a 0.55 days time to cover.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Marathon Digital Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) shares are 181.90% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -58.82% against 16.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 620.00% this quarter before jumping 253.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 105.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $199.25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $189.55 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $51.13 million and $81.76 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 289.70% before jumping 131.80% in the following quarter.

MARA Dividends

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Major holders

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc insiders hold 3.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.09% of the shares at 41.58% float percentage. In total, 40.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.52 million shares (or 8.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $242.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 12.21 million shares, or about 5.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $169.16 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.03 million shares. This is just over 2.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $69.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.1 million, or 1.94% of the shares, all valued at about 56.89 million.