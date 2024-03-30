Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LYRA) Stock Has Gained 13.50% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LYRA)’s traded shares stood at 1.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.22, to imply a decrease of -4.75% or -$0.31 in intraday trading. The LYRA share’s 52-week high remains $6.79, putting it -9.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.89. The company has a valuation of $371.58M, with an average of 0.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 292.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LYRA) trade information

After registering a -4.75% downside in the last session, Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.79, dropping -4.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.47%, and 13.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.70%. Short interest in Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LYRA) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 0.62 days time to cover.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lyra Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA) shares are 67.65% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.82% against 8.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.90% this quarter before jumping 27.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -11.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $420k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $420k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $410k and $458k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.40% before dropping -8.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -21.63% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 19.81% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.60% annually.

LYRA Dividends

Lyra Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lyra Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LYRA)’s Major holders

Lyra Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 1.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.65% of the shares at 85.66% float percentage. In total, 84.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.76 million shares (or 25.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $52.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Armistice Capital, LLC with 4.01 million shares, or about 8.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $16.49 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.48 million shares. This is just over 0.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.3 million, or 0.61% of the shares, all valued at about 1.24 million.