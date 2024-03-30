Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ: LYEL): Can A Stock Be 14.95% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s traded shares stood at 1.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.23, to imply an increase of 9.31% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The LYEL share’s 52-week high remains $3.97, putting it -78.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.32. The company has a valuation of $566.64M, with an average of 0.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) trade information

After registering a 9.31% upside in the last session, Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.26, jumping 9.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.31%, and -21.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.95%. Short interest in Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) saw shorts transact 10.38 million shares and set a 10.88 days time to cover.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lyell Immunopharma Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL) shares are 41.14% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 2.15% against 8.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.20% this quarter before jumping 19.20% for the next one.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $65k and $27k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -15.28% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 8.52% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -7.90% annually.

LYEL Dividends

Lyell Immunopharma Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lyell Immunopharma Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s Major holders

Lyell Immunopharma Inc insiders hold 15.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.81% of the shares at 86.25% float percentage. In total, 72.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by MWG Management Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20.16 million shares (or 8.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $64.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 16.88 million shares, or about 6.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $53.67 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.17 million shares. This is just over 2.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.96 million, or 1.98% of the shares, all valued at about 15.77 million.