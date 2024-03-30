LuxUrban Hotels Inc (NASDAQ:LUXH) Plunging -67.38% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

LuxUrban Hotels Inc (NASDAQ:LUXH)’s traded shares stood at 1.9 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.38, to imply a decrease of -8.00% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The LUXH share’s 52-week high remains $6.88, putting it -398.55% down since that peak but still an impressive -6.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.47. The company has a valuation of $50.84M, with an average of 0.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 450.38K shares over the past 3 months.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc (NASDAQ:LUXH) trade information

After registering a -8.00% downside in the last session, LuxUrban Hotels Inc (LUXH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.4100, dropping -8.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -35.51%, and -40.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.88%. Short interest in LuxUrban Hotels Inc (NASDAQ:LUXH) saw shorts transact 2.19 million shares and set a 6.14 days time to cover.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc (LUXH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LuxUrban Hotels Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. LuxUrban Hotels Inc (LUXH) shares are -67.38% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 43.75% against 12.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 800.00% this quarter before jumping 137.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 174.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $34.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $41.97 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.95 million and $22.85 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 164.10% before jumping 83.70% in the following quarter.

LUXH Dividends

LuxUrban Hotels Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LuxUrban Hotels Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc (NASDAQ:LUXH)’s Major holders

LuxUrban Hotels Inc insiders hold 72.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.84% of the shares at 64.57% float percentage. In total, 17.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ancora Advisors, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 0.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.11 million shares, or about 0.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.35 million.

We also have Ancora MicroCap Fd and MSS Ser Tr-One Rock Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LuxUrban Hotels Inc (LUXH) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Ancora MicroCap Fd holds roughly 44742.0 shares. This is just over 0.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 39477.0, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about 0.14 million.