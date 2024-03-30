Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) Fell -75.0% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN)’s traded shares stood at 8.22 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.56, to imply a decrease of -1.27% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The LUMN share’s 52-week high remains $2.73, putting it -75.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.78. The company has a valuation of $1.58B, with an average of 14.09 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) trade information

After registering a -1.27% downside in the last session, Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8000, dropping -1.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.77%, and -3.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.75%. Short interest in Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) saw shorts transact 149.19 million shares and set a 13.28 days time to cover.

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lumen Technologies Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) shares are 12.23% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -250.00% against 16.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -90.00% this quarter before falling -120.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -8.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $3.37 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.33 billion.

LUMN Dividends

Lumen Technologies Inc has its next earnings report out between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lumen Technologies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN)’s Major holders

Lumen Technologies Inc insiders hold 1.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.45% of the shares at 68.69% float percentage. In total, 67.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 142.32 million shares (or 14.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $321.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 115.0 million shares, or about 11.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $259.89 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 47.06 million shares. This is just over 4.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $66.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 30.16 million, or 2.99% of the shares, all valued at about 68.16 million.