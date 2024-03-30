Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: LUCD) Drops -128.4% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD)’s traded shares stood at 1.0 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.81, to imply a decrease of -18.19% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The LUCD share’s 52-week high remains $1.85, putting it -128.4% down since that peak but still an impressive -19.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.97. The company has a valuation of $39.07M, with an average of 0.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 115.25K shares over the past 3 months.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) trade information

After registering a -18.19% downside in the last session, Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1100, dropping -18.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -27.04%, and -36.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.56%. Short interest in Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) saw shorts transact 0.23 million shares and set a 1.56 days time to cover.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lucid Diagnostics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) shares are -44.90% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 3.26% against 13.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 32.50% this quarter before jumping 7.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 236.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.04 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.27 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $220k and $620k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 372.70% before jumping 104.80% in the following quarter.

LUCD Dividends

Lucid Diagnostics Inc has its next earnings report out on March 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lucid Diagnostics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD)’s Major holders

Lucid Diagnostics Inc insiders hold 70.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.66% of the shares at 12.37% float percentage. In total, 3.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Luminus Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.77 million shares (or 1.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 0.33 million shares, or about 0.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.27 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.29 million shares. This is just over 0.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.14 million, or 0.28% of the shares, all valued at about 0.11 million.