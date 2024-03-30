Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)’s traded shares stood at 8.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.03, to imply an increase of 13.51% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The LICY share’s 52-week high remains $6.16, putting it -498.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.35. The company has a valuation of $184.42M, with an average of 23.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) trade information

After registering a 13.51% upside in the last session, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2296, jumping 13.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.16%, and 146.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 76.13%. Short interest in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) saw shorts transact 20.08 million shares and set a 2.07 days time to cover.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 22.70% this quarter before jumping 15.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -21.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $4.51 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.7 million.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp has its next earnings report out between May 13 and May 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp insiders hold 21.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.20% of the shares at 47.56% float percentage. In total, 37.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 9.79 million shares (or 5.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. with 9.1 million shares, or about 5.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $9.37 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 3.4 million shares. This is just over 1.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.13 million, or 1.75% of the shares, all valued at about 3.22 million.