KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX: KULR) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Up 105.41% Year-To-Date

KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR)’s traded shares stood at 12.53 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.38, to imply a decrease of -7.32% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The KULR share’s 52-week high remains $1.10, putting it -189.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.10. The company has a valuation of $50.62M, with an average of 30.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.89 million shares over the past 3 months.

KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) trade information

After registering a -7.32% downside in the last session, KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4656, dropping -7.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 69.64%, and 175.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 105.41%. Short interest in KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) saw shorts transact 3.4 million shares and set a 0.89 days time to cover.

KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing KULR Technology Group Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) shares are -3.31% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -11.11% against 1.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 183.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $3.81 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.81 million and $1.76 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 110.50% before jumping 172.70% in the following quarter.

KULR Dividends

KULR Technology Group Inc has its next earnings report out between April 01 and April 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. KULR Technology Group Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR)’s Major holders

KULR Technology Group Inc insiders hold 28.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.44% of the shares at 6.19% float percentage. In total, 4.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.11 million shares (or 3.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.73 million shares, or about 0.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.47 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.13 million shares. This is just over 2.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.83 million, or 0.87% of the shares, all valued at about 0.53 million.