Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ: PIK) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK)’s traded shares stood at 9.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.57, to imply an increase of 39.76% or $1.3 in intraday trading. The PIK share’s 52-week high remains $10.70, putting it -134.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.55. The company has a valuation of $8.68M, with an average of 1.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 846.26K shares over the past 3 months.

Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK) trade information

After registering a 39.76% upside in the last session, Kidpik Corp (PIK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.64, jumping 39.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.33%, and 150.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 149.05%. Short interest in Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK) saw shorts transact 0.19 million shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

Kidpik Corp (PIK) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.45 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.39 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.77 million and $3.63 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -8.60% before dropping -6.70% in the following quarter.

PIK Dividends

Kidpik Corp has its next earnings report out between April 03 and April 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kidpik Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK)’s Major holders

Kidpik Corp insiders hold 81.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.84% of the shares at 4.57% float percentage. In total, 0.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20017.0 shares (or 0.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15977.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Investments, LP with 17454.0 shares, or about 0.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $13931.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kidpik Corp (PIK) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 17079.0 shares. This is just over 0.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9615.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2938.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 1654.0.