It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Erasca Inc (NASDAQ: ERAS) At $2.06.

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s traded shares stood at 1.9 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.06. The ERAS share’s 52-week high remains $3.38, putting it -64.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.51. The company has a valuation of $311.25M, with an average of 0.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 781.28K shares over the past 3 months.

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) trade information

Erasca Inc (ERAS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.59. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.19%, and -12.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.29%. Short interest in Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) saw shorts transact 9.02 million shares and set a 7.78 days time to cover.

Erasca Inc (ERAS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Erasca Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Erasca Inc (ERAS) shares are -5.07% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -34.94% against 13.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 4.50% this quarter before falling -4.80% for the next one.

ERAS Dividends

Erasca Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Erasca Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s Major holders

Erasca Inc insiders hold 23.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.77% of the shares at 71.43% float percentage. In total, 54.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Arch Venture Management, Llc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.06 million shares (or 7.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cormorant Asset Management, LP with 10.81 million shares, or about 7.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $29.84 million.

We also have Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Erasca Inc (ERAS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund holds roughly 1.95 million shares. This is just over 1.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.87 million, or 1.24% of the shares, all valued at about 4.85 million.