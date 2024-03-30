Is Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT) Poised For Further Gains At A 68.6% Distance From The Low?

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s traded shares stood at 4.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.14, to imply an increase of 10.40% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The SMMT share’s 52-week high remains $5.22, putting it -26.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.30. The company has a valuation of $2.90B, with an average of 3.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) trade information

After registering a 10.40% upside in the last session, Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.64, jumping 10.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.62%, and -8.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 58.62%. Short interest in Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) saw shorts transact 16.96 million shares and set a 6.85 days time to cover.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Summit Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) shares are 115.62% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -84.62% against 8.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -92.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.55 million and $192k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

SMMT Dividends

Summit Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Summit Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s Major holders

Summit Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 88.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.80% of the shares at 40.47% float percentage. In total, 4.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.76 million shares (or 1.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 6.3 million shares, or about 0.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $15.82 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.66 million shares. This is just over 0.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.66 million, or 0.38% of the shares, all valued at about 4.31 million.